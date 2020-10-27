Menu
A woman found with marijuana claimed it was used for health reasons. Picture: iStock/Bastiaan Slabbers
Crime

Woman had marijuana ‘for her health’

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
27th Oct 2020 6:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Gladstone woman found with marijuana claimed it was medicinal, despite having no script.

Zoie-Jane Collins, 25, was pulled over on Harvey Rd, Clinton, where police found a clip-seal bag with 1g of marijuana.

Collins told police it helped with her medical conditions however she did not have a script for it.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos told Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday, where Collins pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs, that her client was not addicted to the drug however did have some mental health issues.

She said Collins had forgotten the drugs were in her handbag.

Collins was fined $300 and no conviction was recorded.

