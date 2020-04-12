Woman given probation after damaging car, sending school into lockdown

A COURT has heard the details of how a woman damaged cars and later sent a local school into lockdown.

Casey Lee Rowney, 31, pleaded guilty in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Friday to four charges, including public nuisance, wilful damage and going armed so as to cause fear.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland told the court police were called to the mental health service in relation to a disturbance.

On arrival they spoke with staff and hospital security who said Rowney had been aggressive and confrontational.

Police saw two Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service vehicles had been damaged.

When police spoke to Rowney she admitted to damaging the vehicles and said she wasn't happy about a document alleging she was the reason her partner needed to be in mental health and that she was the aggressor in her current relationship.

Sen-Const Bland said Rowney was aggressive when talking to police and told them she had injected ice the day before.

She was then taken to her home.

At 10am that same day, police responded to Avoca St after 14 triple-0 calls from members of the public saying a woman was running in the middle of the road at vehicles with a knife.

Sen-Const Bland said she was making stabbing motions in the air.

As a result of the conduct the Avoca State School was sent into lockdown.

Police found Rowney at an intersection on Avoca Rd and saw her approaching a vehicle with a knife.

They tried to intercept her and went after her, presenting a taser and telling her to get on the ground.

Rowney complied and was arrested.

On March 6 after 9am police went to the Bundaberg Mental Health Service to reports of Rowney creating a disturbance.

Officers were met by the manager and security guards who said Rowney went to the service that morning and demanded to speak with one of the workers.

Sen-Const Bland said Rowney was told to sit and wait and as a result started yelling and screaming at staff and started ripping posters off the walls before being escorted out.

She continued to yell and scream at staff on the street and left.

On March 7 police were called to the emergency department of the Bundaberg Hospital after Rowney had created another disturbance.

Police met with security who said Rowney had been there that morning asking to speak to someone from mental health.

Rowney was told she would have to wait until 8.30am when the mental health service opened.

She didn't accept that she had to wait and began yelling and screaming.

She then proceeded to a kids play room where she began throwing toys around and smashed a plastic table.

She was then escorted out.

Sen-Const Bland said there were several people in the department at the time waiting for treatment.

Rowney's lawyer Lavonda Maloy told the court her client went to the mental health service over concerns that she wanted to discuss.

Ms Maloy said Rowney was told about the information from her partner which caused her significant concern.

She said her client was remorseful and accepted her carrying of a knife would have caused concerns to a number of people who saw her.

Ms Maloy said Rowney damaged the vehicles out of frustration after she couldn't get help with the issue.

She said her client developed a drug addiction soon after finishing school and was receiving monthly depo injections.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Rowney's plea of guilty and accepted it came at an early opportunity.

Mr Moloney told Rowney she behaved in an "aggressive way".

"You demanded your needs be met before others," he said.

"You were armed with a knife, people seeing that without knowing the extent of your personal circumstances would have been frightening."

Rowney received 18 months probation.