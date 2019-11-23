Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Aerial view over Noosa Main Beach. Photo Lachie Millard
Aerial view over Noosa Main Beach. Photo Lachie Millard
News

Woman given oxygen after outrigger flips

Abbey Cannan
23rd Nov 2019 8:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN believed to be aged 60 has been given oxygen on Noosa Main Beach, after an outrigger flipped and left her struggling to breathe.

The outrigger flipped at the mouth of the Noosa River about 8am.

Lifesavers quickly rushed to her aide and treated her with oxygen following the incident.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said an ambulance was called to the scene but cancelled as it was no longer required.

Noosa Heads Surf Life Saving Club President Ross Fisher said the woman was panicking which caused her to stop breathing properly.

"The lifesavers treated the woman with an oxygen mask and no further attention was needed," Mr Fisher said.

"It is not uncommon for the outriggers to flip with the waves we have."

More Stories

breaking news noosa river mouth surf lifesavers
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        10+ locations struck by thieves

        premium_icon 10+ locations struck by thieves

        News A Kirkwood Rd business was among the list of properties hit by theft in the past week

        Apprentice numbers stabilising after major drop

        premium_icon Apprentice numbers stabilising after major drop

        News The number of apprentices and trainees in the region has dropped significantly and...

        Parish nears end of an era

        premium_icon Parish nears end of an era

        News As the Marist Fathers prepare to depart the parish, they have gathered to...

        'Exciting things': Community gets port update

        premium_icon 'Exciting things': Community gets port update

        News Gladstone Ports Corporation welcomed community members on Wednesday night.