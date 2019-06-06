Menu
TRAPPED: A women is trapped in her vehicle in Boyne Island. Matt Taylor
Woman freed from trapped car after roll over in Boyne Island

by Jessica Perkins
6th Jun 2019 9:51 AM | Updated: 11:08 AM
UPDATE 11am:

A woman believed to be in her 70s has now been freed from her vehicle.

The vehicle rolled over and crashed through a fence on the corner of Marina Ave and Malpas St in Boyne Island just before 9.30am.

A QPS spokeswoman said the woman has sustained minor injuries.

There are no road closures.

Earlier:

A FEMALE is trapped in her vehicle after her car rolled over in Boyne Island.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the corner of Marina Ave and Malpas St just before 9.30am.

A QFES spokeswoman said initial reports suggested that the vehicle had gone through a fence and into a house.

Firefighters are working to free the woman who appears to be pinned to the vehicle by her arm.

Police and ambulance are also on scene.

MORE TO COME.

boyne island car crash single vehicle rollover
Gladstone Observer

