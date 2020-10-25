Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Woman found with ‘critical’ head injury dies

Jodie Callcott
by and and Jacob Miley
25th Oct 2020 7:41 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN who was fighting for life in hospital after being found by a family member with critical head injuries earlier this month has died.

Authorities were called to the Elfran Ave unit at Pottsville about 6pm on Saturday, October 10 after the family member made the grim discovery.

Gold Coast University Hospital. Picture: Mike Batterham
Gold Coast University Hospital. Picture: Mike Batterham

A 44-year-old woman was treated at the scene before being taken to Tweed Heads District Hospital.

She was later taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition where she had surgery.

A Tweed Byron Police spokesman said the Pottsville woman died at Gold Coast University Hospital on Saturday.

An investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the incident to determine how and where the woman sustained her injuries.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the nearby area in the hours leading up the discovery of the injured woman to contact Tweed Heads detectives or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Tweed Heads detectives or Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000.

editors picks qld crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pedestrian hit by car near Dawson Highway stall

        Premium Content Pedestrian hit by car near Dawson Highway stall

        News Paramedics are treating a man for reported pelvic injuries.

        Gladstone councillors show their allegiances at early voting

        Premium Content Gladstone councillors show their allegiances at early voting

        News “We’ve already taken over 7000 votes here,” Gladstone electorate returning officer...

        Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        Premium Content Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News Here are the top five stories you may have missed yesterday.

        REVEALED: Where the candidates say jobs will come

        Premium Content REVEALED: Where the candidates say jobs will come

        News “What will you do to ensure our children and people can obtain good secure jobs for...