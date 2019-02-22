Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The local woman was transported by emergency services to hospital after a passer-by located her unconscious in Callistemon Court.
The local woman was transported by emergency services to hospital after a passer-by located her unconscious in Callistemon Court.
Crime

Woman found unconscious in unit complex driveway

22nd Feb 2019 8:39 AM

Police are appealing for public assistance after a 37-year-old woman was located unconscious in the driveway of a unit complex in Arundel on Thursday night.

Around 6.45pm the local woman was transported by emergency services to hospital after a passer-by located her unconscious in Callistemon Court.

The woman has sustained an unexplained life-threatening head injury.

Police are investigating how the woman sustained the injury and are appealing to the public for information, including anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or anyone 'out of place' in the local area.

Detectives are also asking for dashcam vision taken in Callistemon Court and a nearby section of Olsen Road from late yesterday afternoon.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day

editors picks unconscious unit complex woman

Top Stories

    The hot five items to purchase from Kmart

    premium_icon The hot five items to purchase from Kmart

    News These items can be purchased at Kmart Gladstone when it reopens on Saturday

    Mine worker in Moranbah tragedy has been identified

    premium_icon Mine worker in Moranbah tragedy has been identified

    News Anglo American has confirmed the mine worker's identity.

    Talk highlights need for sensible clean energy transition

    premium_icon Talk highlights need for sensible clean energy transition

    News Clean energy presentation held at Gladstone Bowls Club.

    SURVEY SAYS: Young and old encouraged to have say on park

    premium_icon SURVEY SAYS: Young and old encouraged to have say on park

    News The future of Memorial Park is up for debate with survey available.