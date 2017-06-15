UPDATE: Details emerge of woman found in Bundaberg drain

WOMAN IN DRAIN: Police are examining the scene where a woman was found in a drain.

UPDATE: THE 63-year-old woman who was found in a drain in Bundaberg this morning remains in a critical condition in the emergency ward at Bundaberg Hospital.

A Queensland Health spokesman said she was suffering complications from hypothermia and other injuries including a broken leg.

The woman was drifting in and out consciousness when found by two council workers about 8am.

It is unclear how long or why she was in the storm water drain.

Queensland Ambulance Services senior operations supervisor Martin Kelly said laying on cold concrete for a period of time was a dangerous situation.

"Laying somewhere like that particularly in cold weather there is a high chance of going into cardiac arrest," he said.

"And when someone is found like that it's not a simple matter of lifting them up."

He said it was likely the woman was there over night.

It is believed she was not homeless and has a residence here in Bundaberg.

Mr Kelly said it was a difficult environment for paramedics to work in.

"It's a messy and dirty situation," he said.

It is unsure if the woman had a previous medical condition as she was not wearing a medi-bracelet.

"If there is a known condition it's important to carry it on you at all times to assist emergency workers," he said.

EARLIER:

EMERGENCY services have surrounded a Bundaberg street after a woman was found in a drain.

Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman Martin Kelly said council workers found the 60 year old this morning.

"She is not well and at this stage it is suspicious," he said.

"She is in a serious condition."

Police, ambulance and fire services remain at the location near the Melbourne Hotel.

