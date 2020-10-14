Woman ‘found’ drugs, scales and kept them

A Gladstone woman said she “found” drugs and stored them for “safe keeping.”

A Gladstone woman said she “found” drugs and stored them for “safe keeping.”

A GLADSTONE woman who “found” drugs and a set of scales at her house told police she had stored them for “safe keeping”.

Linda Sharon Butcher, 46, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to possessing drugs and property used in connection with a drug offence.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd to the court that on July 24, police executed a warrant at a Toolooa St address.

Police found 0.1g of meth in clip-seal bags, which Butcher said she had found on the floor of the house and didn’t know where they came from.

She said she also found a small amount of marijuana and had stored it in a small container for “safe keeping.”

Police also located digital scales on a table on the balcony, which Butcher said she found in the backyard and kept.

Defence lawyer Stacey O’Gorman told the court her client had started using drugs in her 30s due to a relationship breakdown.

She said Butcher had been engaging in her own rehabilitation.

Acting Magistrate Ross Woodford was concerned Butcher had previously been given a probation order and had still offended.

“This will be your last opportunity to sort yourself out with your drug problem,” Mr Woodford said.

Butcher was sentenced to 12 months’ probation with a drug-testing condition.

Read more drug possession:

Teen wouldn’t give watch house glasses back

Gladstone woman warned to get drug problem under control

Man caught smoking billies was living in his Mercedes