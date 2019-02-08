Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services were called the the scene around 7am after reports of an unconcious person
Emergency services were called the the scene around 7am after reports of an unconcious person
Crime

Woman found dead near Q1

by Talisa Eley
8th Feb 2019 8:57 AM

A WOMAN has been found dead outside the Surfers Paradise Q1 building this morning.

It is understood the woman may have suffered a medical episode inside a van parked in Hamilton Ave.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene around 7am to reports of an unconscious person

The Q1 is one of the Gold Coast’s most prominent landmarks.
The Q1 is one of the Gold Coast’s most prominent landmarks.


Witnesses reported seeing paramedics covering the body in a white sheet a short time later.

A police spokeswoman said there was no suggestion the woman had been driving the vehicle at the time.

Four paramedic crews, including two senior operations supervisors attended.

Police are investigating but said the death does not appear to be suspicious.

crime death gold coast q1 surfers paradise wman

Top Stories

    'Absolute bedlam': Concerns about road safety at Toolooa SHS

    premium_icon 'Absolute bedlam': Concerns about road safety at Toolooa SHS

    News 'Kids are walking across the road, cars are getting impatient - it's very unsafe for the students.'

    One court appeal dealt with, another legal stoush starts

    premium_icon One court appeal dealt with, another legal stoush starts

    Business Gladstone terminal company's latest court challenge.

    Fears over coral health in latest Harbour report card

    premium_icon Fears over coral health in latest Harbour report card

    News Below average results for coral, seagrass and mud crabs in 2018.

    State govt to fund probe into JM Kelly builder collapse

    premium_icon State govt to fund probe into JM Kelly builder collapse

    News THE State Government will fund a public court examination into the collapse of JM...

    • 8th Feb 2019 12:07 PM