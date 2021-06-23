Woman forced to cover up skimpy top

A woman who visited the land of fun – also known as Disney World – has been left humiliated after she was allegedly forced to change her top.

A woman who visited the happiest place on earth - also known as Disney World - has been left humiliated after the theme park's staff allegedly ordered her to put on a T-shirt while at the venue.

Alyssa Schueller claims the strappy vest top she wore to Disney World "wasn't appropriate" and that she would need to cover up.

Ms Schueller filmed the incident and shared it on TikTok, which has been viewed almost 4 million times. The video shows the woman allegedly being escorted to get a free T-shirt so that she could cover up and abide by the theme park's dress code.

Ms Schueller filmed a Disney World staff member walking her through the theme park grounds with the caption: "Getting escorted to a free shirt because mine 'isn't appropriate.'"

She than flashed a glimpse of the top she was wearing - a slinky black crop which exposed part of her midriff.

Later in the video, you can see what looks to be the employee filling out a voucher at the gift shop with a bright yellow Disney World T-shirt on the counter.

Ms Schueller then shows herself wearing the yellow garment and making a peace sign to her phone camera, after presumably being made to put it on.

The video was met with hundreds of comments, with Ms Schueller admitting she'd previously worn the same top to Animal Kingdom - another park operated my Disney World - and her choice of clothing wasn't questioned.

"FYI I was at Animal Kingdom ALL morning without issue," she wrote.

"Went to Epcot and this happened. Went back to AK and had no issue once again."

"If Disney wants to endorse a dress code, then they need to do just that," she continued. "But the inconsistency … pls."

It's not the first time a woman has been pulled up and questioned over their clothing choice.

Earlier this month, a woman who was told to cover up by Disney staff because she was wearing a top that flashed her "underboob".

TikTok user Amanda DiMeo shared a video where she explained she had taken her daughter to Disneyworld in Florida when she was approached by a member of staff about her outfit that was "exposing my underboob".

The US mum was wearing a red one-piece with a large cut-out feature under a pair of white shorts. As well as flashing her midriff, the garment also put the underneath of her bust on display.

Amanda said upon entry she was given a ticket for the nearest gift shop that allowed her to pick a branded T-shirt worth $A97 in order to cover herself up.

She then shared her experience to TikTok describing it as a "new Disney hack" - and her video has blown up, clocking up a staggering 27.6 million views to date.

"If you're wearing a shirt that shows a little underboob they'll write you a ticket for when you first enter Magic Kingdom so you can get a free shirt at the nearest gift shop," Amanda explained in the video.

"I just got a $75 (SA97) T-shirt just because I was wearing a shirt that was exposing my underboob a little bit.

"OK but it's so cute and if it's free it's for me."

According to Disney World's website, "proper attire, including shoes and shirts, must be worn at all times," as its theme parks are "casual, family-oriented" environments.

It also says the theme park "reserves the right" to deny admission to or remove anyone who chooses not to abide by the dress code.

