Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Woman flown to hospital after near-drowning incident

Megan Sheehan
by and Megan Sheehan
21st May 2021 9:29 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman was flown to hospital after she almost drowned while snorkelling in waters off an island in the Bundaberg region on Thursday.

The Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue chopper was sent to Lady Elliot Island around 12:30pm.

The woman, aged in her sixties, was treated and stabilised by the Queensland Ambulance Service Flight Paramedic, before being flown to Bundaberg Hospital for further observation.

She travelled in a stable condition.

Originally published as Woman flown to hospital after near-drowning incident

More Stories

editors picks lady elliot island near drowning
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New Tannum bus bay to protect students

        Premium Content New Tannum bus bay to protect students

        Council News “Council would like to thank students, teachers and parents of Tannum Sands State School.”

        Agnes Water takes out top tourism town award

        Premium Content Agnes Water takes out top tourism town award

        News “This year’s entrants showcase the extraordinary dedication and innovation of...

        Press Council Adjudication

        Press Council Adjudication

        News The Press Council has upheld a complaint about an article concerning an incident at...

        Named: Philip St Precinct Committee revealed

        Premium Content Named: Philip St Precinct Committee revealed

        News An advisory committee has been established for the Philip Street Communities and...