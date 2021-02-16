Menu
A rescue helicopter has been called to a motorbike crash in Mt Alma. Picture: RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter.
Breaking

Woman flown to hospital after motorbike accident

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
16th Feb 2021 12:59 PM | Updated: 1:41 PM
UPDATE 2.27PM:

A woman was airlifted to hospital after a motorbike crash at Mt Alma on Tuesday afternoon. 

Emergency services were called to a private address after a woman in her 70s reportedly crashed into a bull on a motorbike. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a woman was airlifted to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition with spinal precautions and neck and back pain. 

INITIAL 12.51PM: A helicopter and two ambulance units have been called to a motorbike accident at Mt Alma after a woman reportedly crashed into a bull.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said crews were called to a private address where a woman sustained injuries in a motorbike accident.

It is believed the woman, 78, has injuries to her tailbone, shoulder, and has a lacerated forehead.

More to come.

