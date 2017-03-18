Woman flown to hospital after irukandji sting

Woman airlifted after irukandji sting at Deepwater

A WOMAN has been flown to Bundaberg Hospital after being stung by a irukandji jelly fish.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked at 8.30am today to fly to Deepwater, south of Agnes Water.

The woman in her early twenties had been surfing when the irukandji jelly fish stung her on her arm.

A family member surfing with her brought her to shore.

The rescue helicopter met the local QAS paramedic crew at the SES grounds at Agnes Water.

The woman was then airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital, where she travelled in a stable condition.