Woman flown to hospital after horse fall incident

A person has reportedly fallen off a horse near Miriam Vale and paramedics have been called to the scene. FILE PHOTO.

UPDATE 3.47AM:

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said a woman was airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition with back pain.

UPDATE 2.44PM:

A woman is in a serious but stable condition after she fell off a horse in Taunton on Sunday afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a helicopter has arrived on scene to airlift the woman to a nearby hospital.

She said the woman has a back injury and will be taken to hospital with spinal precautions.

UPDATE 1.20PM:

Paramedics are still on scene at Taunton after a woman has fallen off a horse.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a helicopter has been tasked to the incident.

She said the woman was suffering from back pain.

INITIAL 12.12PM:

Paramedics are on their way to Taunton, 33km east of Miriam Vale, after reports a person has fallen off a horse.

It is believed the rider fell from a horse which is about 15 hands high.

