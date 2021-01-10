Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A person has reportedly fallen off a horse near Miriam Vale and paramedics have been called to the scene. FILE PHOTO.
A person has reportedly fallen off a horse near Miriam Vale and paramedics have been called to the scene. FILE PHOTO.
Breaking

Woman flown to hospital after horse fall incident

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
10th Jan 2021 12:16 PM | Updated: 2:46 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 3.47AM:

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said a woman was airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition with back pain. 

UPDATE 2.44PM:

A woman is in a serious but stable condition after she fell off a horse in Taunton on Sunday afternoon. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a helicopter has arrived on scene to airlift the woman to a nearby hospital. 

She said the woman has a back injury and will be taken to hospital with spinal precautions. 

UPDATE 1.20PM:

Paramedics are still on scene at Taunton after a woman has fallen off a horse.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a helicopter has been tasked to the incident. 

She said the woman was suffering from back pain. 

More to come. 

INITIAL 12.12PM:

Paramedics are on their way to Taunton, 33km east of Miriam Vale, after reports a person has fallen off a horse.

It is believed the rider fell from a horse which is about 15 hands high.

More to come.

horse fall miriam vale
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teens ‘gang up’ on boy with autism outside McDonald’s

        Premium Content Teens ‘gang up’ on boy with autism outside McDonald’s

        News A mother has come forward about an alleged attack on her son at a Gladstone fast-food outlet.

        Who got the rain? Totals around Gladstone

        Premium Content Who got the rain? Totals around Gladstone

        News Gladstone had some welcome relief from the humidity as rain rolled over the Port...

        Panic-buying has begun in Gladstone … again

        Premium Content Panic-buying has begun in Gladstone … again

        News Gladstone residents are reportedly stripping supermarket shelves bare in fear of...

        PHOTOS: Gladstone’s ‘successful’ year for turtle hatchlings

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Gladstone’s ‘successful’ year for turtle hatchlings

        Environment There is an increase of turtle hatchlings in Gladstone this year, with scientists...