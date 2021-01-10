Woman flown to hospital after horse fall incident
UPDATE 3.47AM:
A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said a woman was airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition with back pain.
UPDATE 2.44PM:
A woman is in a serious but stable condition after she fell off a horse in Taunton on Sunday afternoon.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a helicopter has arrived on scene to airlift the woman to a nearby hospital.
She said the woman has a back injury and will be taken to hospital with spinal precautions.
UPDATE 1.20PM:
Paramedics are still on scene at Taunton after a woman has fallen off a horse.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a helicopter has been tasked to the incident.
She said the woman was suffering from back pain.
INITIAL 12.12PM:
Paramedics are on their way to Taunton, 33km east of Miriam Vale, after reports a person has fallen off a horse.
It is believed the rider fell from a horse which is about 15 hands high.
