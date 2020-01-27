Woman flown to hospital after falling off a horse

RACQ CAPRICORN RESCUE was tasked to a property approximately 110 miles south of Rockhampton to attend a female patient who was injured after falling from her horse on her property.

A WOMAN was flown to hospital after falling from a horse in Monto earlier this morning.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to a property at 10.20am.

The woman in her mid-30s had suspected fractures to the upper left side of her body after falling off her horse onto gravel.

She was treated on scene by a Queensland Ambulance Service critical care paramedic and prepared for flight.

The woman was in some pain, but was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.