Woman flown to hospital after falling off a horse
A WOMAN was flown to hospital after falling from a horse in Monto earlier this morning.
RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to a property at 10.20am.
The woman in her mid-30s had suspected fractures to the upper left side of her body after falling off her horse onto gravel.
She was treated on scene by a Queensland Ambulance Service critical care paramedic and prepared for flight.
The woman was in some pain, but was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.