A woman is recovering in hospital after the car she was travelling in rolled down an embankment and landed on its roof.
A woman is recovering in hospital after the car she was travelling in rolled down an embankment and landed on its roof.
Woman flown to hospital after car rolls down embankment

Holly Cormack
Holly Cormack
21st May 2021 1:08 PM
UPDATE 11.20AM:

A woman is recovering in hospital after the car she was travelling in rolled down an embankment and landed on its roof.

The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter was sent to the scene shortly after 7am to transport the patient, a woman in her 20s, to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

EARLIER 8.27AM:

The rescue helicopter has transported a woman to hospital after a car rolled down an embankment near Blackbutt this morning (May 21).

According to a QPS spokeswoman, emergency services were called to the D'Aguilar Highway in Nukku, near Blackbutt West, at 6.25am.

A QAS spokeswoman said the patient was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition.

Traffic delays along the D'Aguilar Highway near Blackbutt can be expected for drivers travelling in both directions.

More to come.

Originally published as Woman flown to hospital after car rolls down embankment near Blackbutt

