RACQ LifeFlight chopper arrives at scene of woman being struck in head by horse. RACQ LifeFlight
Woman flown to hospital after horse kicks her head

26th Apr 2020 1:27 PM
TOOWOOMBA'S RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter crew has airlifted a woman to a Brisbane hospital, after she was kicked in the head by a horse.

The aeromedical team was called to a private property, less than 80km northeast of Toowoomba, about 9.15am today.

It's believed the woman was behind the horse, when it unexpectedly kicked back its leg, striking her in the head.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were on the scene when the chopper arrived.

The woman in her 20s was flown to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

She travelled under the care of an RACQ LifeFlight Rescue critical care doctor and QAS flight paramedic.

