CONVICTED: A woman has been convicted and fined for an ‘unusual’ domestic violence order breach.
Woman fined for ‘unusual’ DVO breach

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
9th Aug 2020 12:00 PM
A GLADSTONE woman has been hit with a fine after she breached a domestic violence order under “unusual” circumstances.

The woman, 42, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to contravention of a domestic violence order.

The court was told the order had the condition the woman could not enter or attempt to enter the victim’s house without prior consent.

The prosecution told the court police were called to an address on June 19 in relation to a disturbance where they located the defendant on the driveway of the victim’s house.

Police confirmed with the victim the woman had not been provided consent to be there.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said the reason his client attended the property was because there had been a death in the victim’s family.

He said his client had intended to attend the address to console him, but it didn’t go that way.

Mr Pepito said both the defendant and the victim were emotional at the time and that was when the police became involved.

Magistrate John Milburn acknowledged the couple had a regime that was working.

“I do accept this was an unusual circumstance but it is of course a breach of the order,” Mr Milburn said.

The woman was convicted and fined $350, a conviction was recorded.

