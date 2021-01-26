Woman fined for police assault

A woman who assaulted a police officer who was attempting to help her, faced Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday.

Tarni Leigh Williams, 53, pleaded guilty to assaulting and obstructing a police officer, as well as committing a public nuisance offence.

Police prosecutor Seargent Merrilyn Hoskins read the facts of Williams’ case to the court and Acting Magistrate Ross Woodford.

At 5.45pm on November 10 last year, police and ambulance crews were tasked with attending a caravan park in the Gladstone region due to a disturbance.

When police arrived on scene they found Williams heavily intoxicated, which prompted police to pass her into the care of paramedics.

A court heard Williams refused treatment and police repeatedly informed Williams she faced prosecution if she continued her behaviour.

Police used force to move her into the ambulance for treatment, which constituted the obstructing police officer charge.

While being loaded into the ambulance, Williams swung her arms and struck a police officer, which constituted the assault police officer charge.

As she was being treated, Williams continually screamed explicit language that alerted caravan park guests and staff, which constituted the public nuisance offence.

Williams sobbed as she told the court it was a very emotional and stressful time in regards to her health and personal life.

“It doesn’t excuse my behaviour, I had been drinking and was emotional,” Williams said.

Mr Woodford fined Williams a total of $1200 and recorded convictions.

