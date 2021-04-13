Menu
Crime

Woman fined after pub argument

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
13th Apr 2021 10:00 AM
A heated family argument resulted in a woman calling patrons of a busy Gladstone pub “b------” and “c----”, a court has heard.

Charmaine Rose Weimer, 23, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to committing public nuisance.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of Weimer’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

On February 28, about 7pm, police attended the Rocky Glen Hotel at West Gladstone in relation to a disturbance.

Police arrived and took up with witnesses who stated they observed Weimer drunk and using offensive language, calling other patrons “b----” and “c---”.

Witnesses stated Weimer then tipped chairs over causing an obstruction and she was subsequently removed by security.

Police viewed CCTV footage which showed Weimer acting disorderly and aggressive towards Hotel staff.

On February 19, Weimer was intercepted by Miriam Vale police for a random breath test and licence check.

Further checks found Weimer was wanted for questioning in relation to the public nuisance matter.

Police took up with Weimer who said she had a verbal argument with her sister at the Rocky Glen and then gone home.

Weimer was issued with a notice to appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court.

Mr Manthey fined Weimer $800 and no conviction was recorded.

