A woman has been fined after a two-vehicle crash at New Auckland this morning.
Woman fined after New Auckland crash

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
23rd Oct 2020 2:21 PM
A 31-YEAR-OLD Bundaberg woman has been fined following a two-vehicle crash at New Auckland this morning.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Kakadu Way and Carnarvon Parade at 9.45pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a blue Holden Commodore and Toyota HiLux collided at the intersection, resulting in the Toyota HiLux to flip on its side.

She said the driver of the blue Commodore, a Thabeban woman, 31, had a child passenger and was given an infringement notice for failing to give way.

The woman was fined $400 and lost three demerit points.

The driver of the Toyota HiLux was a 31-year-old New Auckland woman.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said there were five occupants involved in the crash.

She said one person was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

The other four declined transport.

Gladstone Observer

