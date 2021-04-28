Woman fined after Barney Point drug-driving offence

Helena Patrick ONeil appeared in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with drug driving.

A Gladstone driver intercepted by police at Barney Point returned a positive result for cannabis.

Helena Patricia ONeil, 38, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drug-driving.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of ONeil’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

Police from Calliope Road Policing Unit intercepted a white Nissan sedan on Sutton St, Barney Point, at 5.05pm on March 12.

ONeil, the driver, tested positive to cannabis.

ONeil was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month with a conviction recorded.

