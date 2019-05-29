Woman filming 'gross' street act attacked by girlfriend

A GLADSTONE woman who attacked a caravan park resident for filming a "gross” street-side act has been ordered to attend anger management counselling.

A GLADSTONE woman who attacked a caravan park resident for filming a "gross” street-side act has been ordered to attend anger management counselling. POZO ROBERT

A GLADSTONE woman who attacked a caravan park resident filming a "gross” street-side act has been put on probation - subject to anger management counselling.

Taylor Lee-Anne Moodie pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one count of common assault.

The court was told Moodie and her boyfriend were at the Calliope Caravan Park about 5.45pm on May 13 when Moodie's boyfriend dropped his daks and decided to urinate in a public area.

A horrified resident began to film the man. Moodie saw the woman with her phone and approached.

The court was told despite several warnings from the woman holding the phone telling Moodie to stay back, the 20-year-old marched up to the woman and attacked her.

The court was told Moodie slapped the woman in the face and chest before her boyfriend pulled her away.

"You're going to get us in trouble,” he said to Moodie, the court was told.

The assault was reported to police and later that night officers located Moodie at a caravan at the park.

Moodie told police she "just lost it” when she realised the woman was filming her boyfriend.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella told Moodie her boyfriend was urinating in a public area and people had the right to be shocked.

"He decided to relieve himself somewhere exposed to other persons,” Mr Kinsella said.

"You were defending the indefensible. Your partner should not have been doing it. It was a gross act and you should have accepted other people would see.”

Mr Kinsella ordered Moodie to complete six months' probation subject to anger management counselling.

A conviction was not recorded.