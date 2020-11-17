Menu
Crime scene declared following woman’s death in at Surfers Paradise
News

by Elise Williams
17th Nov 2020 9:01 AM
Multiple crime scenes have been declared at a Gold Coast apartment complex after a woman fell from a 22nd-floor unit overnight.

The woman fell from the Condor Ocean View Apartments on Riverview Parade in Surfers Paradise about 1am, suffering critical injuries.

The apartment and the surrounding areas this morning remain a crime scene, while specialist police on scene. 

It's understood the woman had only moved to the apartment recently after escaping a domestic violence situation.

A full police investigation is under way, however initial inquiries suggest the woman's death is non suspicious.

The public are asked to avoid the area.

Lifeline: 131114

Originally published as Woman falls to her death from Gold Coast high-rise

