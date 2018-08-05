Woman escapes injury in Dawson Hwy crash

NO INJURIES: A car crashed into a light pole on the Dawson Hwy earlier this afternoon.

A WOMAN has escaped injury after crashing her car into a light pole on the Dawson Hwy at Kirkwood earlier this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the crash, on the inbound lane of the highway just north of the Kirkwood Rd turnoff, at about 2.30pm.

The windscreen of the car was shattered but the woman was able to safely escape without injury - though police had trouble turning the engine off after arriving first on scene.

The inbound lane was closed for a short while as fire crews made the area safe, but both lanes had been reopened by 3.07pm.