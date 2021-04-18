Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - A young woman was very lucky to have escaped after her car burst into flames on the Dawson Highway on Saturday night.
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - A young woman was very lucky to have escaped after her car burst into flames on the Dawson Highway on Saturday night.
News

Woman escapes burning car on Dawson Highway

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
18th Apr 2021 10:03 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A young woman was lucky to have escaped unscathed after her car burst into flames at Clinton on Saturday night.

Emergency services were called to the Dawson Highway and Aerodrome Road about 5.50pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a woman, 20, was travelling west along the Dawson Highway when she was flagged down by other road users that her car was on fire.

A young woman was very lucky to have escaped after her car burst into flames on the Dawson Highway on Saturday night.
A young woman was very lucky to have escaped after her car burst into flames on the Dawson Highway on Saturday night.

The woman got out of her vehicle in time before it became totally engulfed by flames.

The QPS spokeswoman said the car burnt out entirely and there was a “total loss” of vehicle.

She said the woman’s Holden Barina was an older model.

A young woman was very lucky to have escaped after her car burst into flames on the Dawson Highway on Saturday night.
A young woman was very lucky to have escaped after her car burst into flames on the Dawson Highway on Saturday night.

“Thankfully she wasn’t hurt,” the QPS spokeswoman said.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services arrived on scene at 7.49pm to put out the fire.

A QFES spokeswoman said crews made the scene safe before leaving.

aerodrome road car fire gladstone dawson highway queensand fire and emergency services queensland police services
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        YOUR SAY: Boyne Burnett Inland Rail Trail gains traction

        Premium Content YOUR SAY: Boyne Burnett Inland Rail Trail gains traction

        Community Cr Burnett said that once completed, the Boyne Burnett Inland Rail Trail has the potential to become a regionally significant attraction.

        Two people involved in New Auckland car crash

        Premium Content Two people involved in New Auckland car crash

        News A trailer came off a truck on the same road earlier this morning.

        Old switch room transformed into tourism kiosk

        Premium Content Old switch room transformed into tourism kiosk

        News The old switch room was left behind after Gladstone Ports Corporation...

        Smoke warning: Planned burn to take place next week

        Premium Content Smoke warning: Planned burn to take place next week

        News The operation is part of the annual hazard reduction/conservation management...