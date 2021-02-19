Menu
A Gladstone woman finished her last drink just two minutes before driving.
Crime

Woman drives two minutes after finishing last drink

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
19th Feb 2021 6:00 PM
A Gladstone woman had finished her last drink just two minutes before she was caught driving more than twice the legal limit.

Danya Kiripatea was pulled over on January 17, about 1am, on Aerodrome Rd at Clinton.

There she returned a positive breath test of 0.114.

She told police she had drank half a bottle of Jim Beam and had finished her last drink about two minutes before being intercepted.

Kiripatea said she was looking for her other intoxicated friend – at the time she was on a provisional licence.

Kiripatea pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to drink-driving.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said the 33-year-old had just started a new job as a forklift driver.

She said on the night in question Kiripatea had an argument with her partner and a friend and she had wanted to get away because it was getting heated.

“She thought it was the safest thing to do,” Ms Ditchfield said.

She said Kiripatea had stopped drinking as a result of this incident.

Kiripatea was disqualified from driving for four months and fined $900.

