Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The woman, who drove with a witness in the car, suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The woman, who drove with a witness in the car, suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Crime

Aussie woman drives to hospital after neck cut

by Nicholas McElroy
28th Jan 2020 10:28 AM

A QUEENSLAND woman has driven herself to hospital after having her neck cut by a man, police say.

The 29-year-old woman took herself to hospital after an altercation in a car south of Brisbane just after midnight on Tuesday.

The woman, who drove with a witness in the car, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they charged a 23-year-old man with attempted murder after he was found near the scene at Yeerongpilly.

The man and woman are known to each other, police say.

The Forest Lake man is expected to appear at the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He is also charged with possessing restricted items, wilful damage, contravention of a domestic violence order and breaching bail.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

More Stories

Show More
attempted murder domestic violence neck injury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Woman in hospital after single-vehicle accident

        premium_icon UPDATE: Woman in hospital after single-vehicle accident

        News EMERGENCY services are attending a single vehicle accident in Gladstone Central.

        Hearts ache as little girl starts prep in detention

        premium_icon Hearts ache as little girl starts prep in detention

        News And to get there she'll be in the company of guards

        Anger as school fails to find operator for pool

        premium_icon Anger as school fails to find operator for pool

        News Calliope State School pool remains closed.

        High school welcomes students for the first time

        premium_icon High school welcomes students for the first time

        News Calliope State High School will open its doors at last.