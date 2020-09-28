Woman ‘drank carton of beer’ before offending

A domestic violence offender wanted to have one last “blow out” before she went into rehab.

A domestic violence offender wanted to have one last “blow out” before she went into rehab.

A GLADSTONE woman charged with a number of domestic violence offences told police she wanted to have one last “blow out” before she went into rehab.

The woman, 29, pleaded guilty to numerous domestic violence offences in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Her offending started between November 8, 2018, and October 1, 2019.

During that period the woman caused serious damage to a property worth $27,920, which she told police was due to domestic violence between her and her ex-partner.

On July 29 this year, the woman got into an argument in a car with a victim when she asked for $10 to buy some weed.

The victim exited a car and the defendant punched her in the back of the head.

The defendant told police the argument started because the victim had made fun of her hearing impairments.

On the same day, the defendant was in an argument with her sister out the front of a house.

Witnesses called the police stating the woman was yelling loudly in the yard.

The woman told police she was loud due to having a hearing impairment and while police spoke to her she yelled “She’s got drugs, she’s got drugs, it’s called karma.”

A day later on July 30, the woman was in a car with her family and became involved in an argument about wanting cigarettes and the pressures of having multiple domestic violence orders against her.

Read more domestic violence:

‘I’ll smash your head in’: Violent man released from prison

Man causes woman to bleed in domestic violence offence

Man threatens to keep child from mum in DVO breach

When they arrived at a Clinton address, the woman kicked the front door of the house in anger, causing damage to the wooden frame.

The woman had been released on bail with a condition not to consume alcohol.

However this did not stop because on August 19 she drank 10 cans of Woodstock bourbon to have a final “blow out” before she checked herself into rehab.

She breached her bail again by attending addresses she had been banned from on September 3 and 4.

The offending came to a halt on September 17 when police were called to a disturbance at Gladstone Central at 10.40pm.

When they arrived, a number of people were outside arguing.

The woman’s grandmother and cousin told police the woman had started an argument with a victim and her cousin over alcohol before she got into a physical fight hitting the victim and pulling the victim’s hair.

Anyone seeking help in a domestic violence situation should contact:

1800-Respect: 1800 737 732

Gladstone Women’s Health: 1800 749 222

DV Connect Womensline: 1800 811 811

DV Connect Mensline: 1800 600 636

Policelink 131 444 or 000 in an emergency.

The cousin attempted to intervene and remove her from the property but the woman would not leave and continued to argue.

The defendant denied the argument and told police the victim started it.

She continued to swear and yell loudly, despite being warned to stop several times before she was arrested for public nuisance.

At the time, she was heavily intoxicated and returned a blood alcohol concentration of 0.243.

She told police she had consumed about a “carton of beer.”

When the woman was first listed to appear, the matter had to be adjourned due to her still being affected by alcohol from the previous night.

Defence lawyer Brandon Selic said despite the many orders, his client still had support from her family.

He said she recognised there were some serious issues she needed to address and she needed some significant assistance.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey told the woman she needed to think about her child.

“I’m bloody disappointed that you’re back before me,” Mr Manthey said.

“I don’t want to see you again.”

The woman was sentenced to two years’ probation and ordered to pay $27,972.

Convictions were recorded.