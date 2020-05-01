Woman dies leaving house for first time

Olesya Suspitsyna, 31, originally from Kazakhstan, was killed on a at the popular Duden Park in the city of Antalya, Turkey, on Sunday. Picture: VK.com

A woman fell 35 metres to her death while posing near the edge of a cliff for a photo to celebrate the end of a coronavirus lockdown.

It is a spot loved by tourists who describe it as the "perfect place to take selfies".

She and a friend reportedly went for a walk at the site, known for its dramatic scenery and waterfalls, following the end of a stay-at-home order in the city, The Sun reports.

Turkey now have more than 115,000 cases of the coronavirus - the seventh highest in the world - and has recorded 3081 deaths.

Measures introduced to stop its spread have included curfews, the mandatory wearing of face masks, and restrictions on movement between different regions.

During the walk, Oleysa climbed over a safety fence to pose for a photograph with the park's waterfalls in the background.

While posing for the picture, she slipped on the grass and fell 115 feet (35 metres) down the cliff.

Oleysa's friend called emergency services and her body was later pulled from the water by local responders, but she could not be revived.

Her relatives told local media that Turkish police had investigated the case and concluded it was an accident.

Olesya had lived in Antalya while working as a tour guide for the last five years.

Captioning an image posted on her Instagram, she wrote: "I will always admire the beauty of the Turkish nature. This is my paradise."

Speaking to Kazakh media, one relative said: "Olesya was a smart and cheerful person. She set goals and made them happen."

Numerous friends also took to social media to express their sadness at her death.

"Olesya always loved the sea and dreamed of living in Turkey," one wrote.

"She made her dream come true.

"More than anything she loved the feeling of freedom.

"This is an irreparable loss. My heart is broken."

Another added: "[Olesya] always said she was happy to live in this city. It was her place in the world."

Olesya's body is set to be transported from Turkey to Kazakhstan on Saturday, and will be buried in her native city of Kostanay.

In January, a British tourist died taking a selfie in Sydney's eastern suburbs when she fell from a cliff.

Madalyn Davis, 21, fell to her death at Diamond Bay Reserve just a few weeks after arriving in Australia on a backpacking adventure.

Ms Davis was a model, make-up artist and eyelash beautician from England who had travelled through Thailand and Bali in recent weeks before arriving in Australia, according to her social media accounts.

