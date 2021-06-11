Menu
More wild weather is on the way, with another evacuation order issued for anyone living, working or holidaying in the Traralgon Creek area. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling
News

Woman dies in treacherous floodwaters

by Anthony Piovesan
11th Jun 2021 1:19 PM | Updated: 1:46 PM

A second person has died in treacherous floodwaters in southeastern Victoria after police found a woman’s body in Glenfyne on Friday morning.

Search and rescue officers discovered the body inside a vehicle in floodwaters off Maddens Bridge Rd about 10.40am.

While the body is yet to be formally identified, police believe it is that of missing woman Nina, who went missing from Simpson on Wednesday.

The exact circumstances surrounding the woman’s death are yet to be determined, but police are not treating it as suspicious.

Traralgon flood water cuts off roads and homes. Picture: David Caird
It comes after a man in his 60s was found dead in floodwaters in southeastern Victoria on Thursday.

More wild weather is on the way, with another evacuation order issued for anyone living, working or holidaying in the Traralgon Creek area.

The alert was issued at 12.21pm on Friday.

SES crews have responded to 7400 requests for help in the past 48 hours after strong wind gusts and heavy rainfall battered the state on Wednesday night and throughout Thursday.

Originally published as Woman dies in treacherous floodwaters

