Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman has been killed in a unit fire in Zillmere. Picture: 9 News/Twitter
A woman has been killed in a unit fire in Zillmere. Picture: 9 News/Twitter
News

Woman dies in northside unit fire

by Danielle O’Neal
21st Dec 2020 6:51 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A crime scene has been declared after a woman died in a unit fire at Zillmere in Brisbane's north this afternoon.

Firefighters arrived at the scene in Maher St about 4.15pm after reports that smoke was issuing from a small villa.

It was extinguished by 4.30pm and it was discovered that a woman had died inside the villa.

"Crews fought very hard to get through to the rear bedroom where unfortunately they located a female resident who unfortunately has been a fatality today," Queensland Fire and Emergency Services station officer Chris Potts told media at the scene.

One other person was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Fire investigators and police are at the scene.

More to come

Originally published as Woman dies in northside unit fire

More Stories

death editors picks house fire zillmere

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Back off Byron, 1770 doesn’t want to be ‘celebrity hotspot’

        Premium Content Back off Byron, 1770 doesn’t want to be ‘celebrity hotspot’

        News A suggestion that 1770 could become the next Byron Bay has been dismissed by locals.

        ‘I jumped and gasped’: Gladstone girl’s top ATAR score

        Premium Content ‘I jumped and gasped’: Gladstone girl’s top ATAR score

        Education Trinity student Mana Ridden was taken aback by her high ATAR score after a year...

        REVEALED: Top growth suburbs in Gladstone

        Premium Content REVEALED: Top growth suburbs in Gladstone

        Property A new report has revealed which suburbs have a rising real estate market and which...

        VINTAGE PICS: Gladstone through the decades

        Premium Content VINTAGE PICS: Gladstone through the decades

        Offbeat Gladstone and surrounds have changed significantly through the years. Take a look...