A woman has died in a house fire at Darra overnight. Photo: FILE
News

Woman dies in house fire

by Erin Smith
30th Mar 2021 6:39 AM
A woman has been killed in a house fire south of Brisbane overnight.

Emergency services were called to Rowe Terrace at Darra at about 11.30pm where they found the home engulfed in flames.

Police have confirmed that a woman's body was found inside the home.

They were not able to provide any further details.

A police spokesman said a neighbour, who tried to help get put out the fire before emergency services arrived, was treated for smoke inhalation.

A crime scene has been declared as investigators work to determine the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to phone PoliceLink on 131 444.

 

Originally published as Woman dies in house fire

darra death fire

