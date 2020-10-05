Woman dies in hospital after head-on crash

Forensic Crash Unit officers are continuing to investigate a fatal crash at Lake Macdonald. Picture: Kevin Farmer

An elderly woman has died in hospital after a head-on crash overnight.

Sunshine Coast Forensic Crash Unit police officers on Monday morning confirmed a 90-year-old woman who had been trapped in one of the cars passed away in hospital after the crash.

The head-on collision happened at Lake Macdonald about 7.15pm Sunday.

Emergency services were called to Cooroy Noosa Rd where early investigations indicated a black station wagon and a silver Toyota Landcruiser had collided head-on.

A 16-year-old female driver of the Landcruiser and two passengers - a 45-year-old female and the 90-year-old woman - were taken to hospital for treatment.

The 90-year-old woman succumbed to her critical injuries overnight in hospital, a Forensic Crash Unit officer confirmed this morning.

The 45-year-old male driver of the station wagon was also injured and taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Forensic Crash Unit officers told the Daily it was too early to determine a cause of the crash, and investigations were ongoing.