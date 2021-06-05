Menu
A woman has died after a crash in Norwest. Photo: Aisling Brennan
News

Woman dies five days after horror crash

by Emily Cosenza
5th Jun 2021 7:08 AM | Updated: 7:23 AM

A multi-vehicle crash in Sydney’s northwest has claimed the life one women, almost one week after the accident happened.

The major collision happened last Saturday when a blue Mazda 2 sedan crashed into the rear of a silver Mazda sedan, with the force then impacting a silver Mitsubishi Triton utility.

Both the silver Mazda and Mitsubishi Triton were stationary at a set of traffic lights.

Emergency crews responded to the collision near the intersection of Norwest Boulevarde and Windsor Road in Norwest at about 1.15pm.

The female Mazda 2 driver, aged 67, was treated at the scene by paramedics for serious internal injuries and leg fractures.

She was then taken to Westmead Hospital for treatment where she died on Thursday.

The drivers and passengers in the other two vehicles involved in the crash escaped injury.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

