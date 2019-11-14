Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The woman in her 80s was understood to have been pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: Jerad Williams
The woman in her 80s was understood to have been pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: Jerad Williams
News

Woman dies after collapsing at shopping centre

by Staff writer
14th Nov 2019 7:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN elderly woman has passed away at a popular shopping centre on the Gold Coast.

A doctor, who asked not to be named, was with a patient when someone came out shouting someone had collapsed about just before 11am at Oasis Shopping Centre in Broadbeach.

"I saw a lady lying on the floor. There was already a member of the public giving CPR, but she wasn't breathing" the doctor said.

"I took over (giving CPR). Someone rang the ambulance. When they arrived they took over.

"The CPR went for about 45 minutes."

Paramedics were called to Victoria Avenue at 10.57am and "had assessed a person who had critical injuries", a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

Police were called to the scene at 11.40am and said the woman in her 80s had a medical episode.

More Stories

death editors picks tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        72 HOURS: Things to do this weekend

        premium_icon 72 HOURS: Things to do this weekend

        News FANCY a Saturday outing? Go for a stroll through Lions Park. These markets are held every third Saturday of the month, so be sure to catch them this time round....

        More acts announced for Blues fest

        premium_icon More acts announced for Blues fest

        News The Agnes Blues, Roots & Rock stage is set to rumble as quirky and energetic...

        53 PROPERTIES: Open homes you can inspect this weekend

        premium_icon 53 PROPERTIES: Open homes you can inspect this weekend

        News More than 53 properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to...

        GIG GUIDE: Live music, entertainment this week

        premium_icon GIG GUIDE: Live music, entertainment this week

        News Your weekly guide to great entertainment around the Gladstone region.