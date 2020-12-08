Menu
Police on scene at Miami. Picture: Rosie Ball
Police on scene at Miami. Picture: Rosie Ball
News

Woman dies after being hit by car

by Jacob Miley and Luke Mortimer
8th Dec 2020 12:40 PM
A WOMAN in her 60s has died in hospital after being struck by a car on the Gold Coast overnight.

Police said a woman attempted to run across the Gold Coast Highway at Miami, at the intersection of Riviera Rd, when she was struck by a vehicle travelling south just after 7pm.

A pedestrian suffered critical injuries when they were hit by a car at Miami. Picture: Rosie Ball
A pedestrian suffered critical injuries when they were hit by a car at Miami. Picture: Rosie Ball


The pedestrian, a 61-year-old Miami woman, was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital but died a short time later.

Police said the driver of the car was not physically injured.

A pedestrian suffered critical injuries when they were hit by a car at Miami on Monday night. Picture: Rosie Ball
A pedestrian suffered critical injuries when they were hit by a car at Miami on Monday night. Picture: Rosie Ball

The police Forensic Crash Unit has been tasked to investigate.

Witnesses or motorists who may have dashcam footage have been encouraged to phone Policelink on 131 444.


Originally published as Woman dies after being hit by car

