Woman desperately tried to free trapped teen in fatal crash

An 18-year-old man has died following a single vehicle crash at Kulangoor.

A woman has told of how she desperately tried to free a trapped teen after an horrific crash early on Tuesday.

But all attempts were in vain.

The 18-year-old man died as a result of the crash.

The crash happened on Rutherford Rd, Kulangoor, about 4.30am on Tuesday.

Police said the white Mitsubishi Outlander the teen was driving was stolen from a property in Nambour prior to the crash.

He was the only occupant of the car.

The woman, who didn't want to be identified, told the Daily she rushed to the scene when she heard the crash.

"We heard a big noise and came out and ran over there," she said.

"He had his arm hanging out of the car and he was slumped over the steering wheel.

"I checked for a pulse, it felt like there was a real faint pulse.

"I couldn't get any of the doors open and I was checking for kids because there were toys and stuff coming out of the car."

The car's owner DeAnne Pokarier, who is nearly $5000 out of pocket after the crash, said she was devastated for the driver and his family.

"I wasn't thinking about anything except for an 18-year-old boy has lost his life and his family have lost him and I didn't really care about anything else," she said.

"I was just devastated for the fact that a few days after Christmas a family is going to be grieving the loss of a young man who has obviously made some mistakes."

The mother-of-four said it wasn't until the news sunk in that she realised the financial strain imposed by the incident.

"I'm pretty devastated, we are about $4500 short on our loan on the car and our insurance only covers a certain per cent, so we are out of pocket $4500 and we have no car, no car seat and our little boys favourite Christmas present from Santa was in the back seat," she said.

Mrs Pokarier didn't know her car was missing until police arrived at her doorstep about 6am on Tuesday.

"They asked if we knew were our car was to which I checked my driveway and said 'no, my car has been stolen' and he said the car had been involved in a fatal accident," she said.

"The car was locked, I double checked the car was locked and the keys were normally at our front door, so they checked for signs of break in because he had to get the keys somehow.

"We suspect he has broken in through our back door and come into our house while we were all sleeping, and he has stolen our keys and our car and wrapped it around the tree and died."