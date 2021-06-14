Police arrested four people at a home on Green Slopes Drive, Raymond Terrace.

A woman has fought off three people with a walking stick who allegedly attempted to invade her home on the NSW mid-north coast at the weekend.

Three people were charged after the alleged home invasion at Raymond Terrace on Saturday.

Emergency services were called to Gwen Parade at about 3.40am to respond to reports of four people forcing entry into a home.

Police will allege three men and a woman threw a concrete object into a window of the house and smashed the windows of a car parked in the driveway.

The group then allegedly forced entry to the house when they became involved in a physical altercation with the occupant, a 51-year-old man, before the group left the location.

The man and the other occupants of the house – three women aged 50, 50 and 73 – were not injured.

In dramatic CCTV footage, a woman can be seen coming out of the home carrying a walking stick.

A woman fought off three people with a walking stick. Picture: 7 News

Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District attended and established a crime scene.

Police then arrested four people – two men aged 35, a 30-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman – at a home on Green Slopes Drive, Raymond Terrace.

They were taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station where one of the men, aged 35, was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics for a cut to his arm before being transferred to the John Hunter Hospital under police guard.

He remains there in a stable condition.

The other three were all charged with aggravated entering a dwelling with intent to inflict actual bodily harm, two counts of destroying or damaging property, and common assault.

The older man was refused bail and appeared at Newcastle Local Court on Sunday.

The younger man and woman were granted conditional bail to appear at Raymond Terrace Local Court on July 5.

Inquiries continue.

Originally published as Woman defends home with walking stick