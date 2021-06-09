Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The woman died at the scene. Picture: Generic image
The woman died at the scene. Picture: Generic image
News

Woman crushed to death by quad bike

by Erin Lyons
9th Jun 2021 1:17 PM | Updated: 1:50 PM

A woman has been killed after she was trapped under a quad bike in a horror accident in the NSW central west.

Emergency crews raced to a regional property on Old Station Road at Gollan, about 60km east of Dubbo, on Tuesday afternoon.

They found a 58-year-old woman trapped under the quad bike she had been riding.

The woman was at a rural property when the incident occurred. Picture: Google Maps
The woman was at a rural property when the incident occurred. Picture: Google Maps

Paramedics tried to save her but she died at the scene.

Police said it was a single-vehicle crash and they were investigating.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Originally published as Woman crushed to death by quad bike

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RACQ urges government to act as 41 die on region’s roads

        Premium Content RACQ urges government to act as 41 die on region’s roads

        Motoring “Sadly, we are on track for one of the worst years for road deaths.” Queensland peak motoring body unveils road safety wishlist.

        ACF: ‘Speed the transition away from coal and gas’

        Premium Content ACF: ‘Speed the transition away from coal and gas’

        Environment “Queensland has every reason to move away from fossil fuels and become a leader in...

        Stolen car involved in multi-vehicle crash, leaves the scene

        Premium Content Stolen car involved in multi-vehicle crash, leaves the scene

        News People are looking for the stolen vehicle as paramedics respond to report a child...