Woman crushed to death by quad bike
A woman has been killed after she was trapped under a quad bike in a horror accident in the NSW central west.
Emergency crews raced to a regional property on Old Station Road at Gollan, about 60km east of Dubbo, on Tuesday afternoon.
They found a 58-year-old woman trapped under the quad bike she had been riding.
Paramedics tried to save her but she died at the scene.
Police said it was a single-vehicle crash and they were investigating.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
