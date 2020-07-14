Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Woman critical after teen stabbing

by Erin Smith
14th Jul 2020 6:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 20-YEAR-OLD Redcliffe woman is fighting for life in hospital after being stabbed in the neck.

Police say the 17-year-old girl attended a home at Reedy St, Redcliffe, north of Brisbane, about 6.25pm on Monday and confronted a 20-year-old woman, who she knew.

During an altercation the teenager allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the woman in the neck. The teenager then fled the scene.

Witnesses rushed the victim to Redcliffe Hospital - where she is fighting life threatening injuries.

A short time later police arrested a 17-year-old Blackwater girl - she also needed medical attention for an injury to her hand.

Police charged the teen with acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

Investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Woman critical after teen stabbing

More Stories

redcliffe stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Covid-19 impacts Central QLD property market

        premium_icon Covid-19 impacts Central QLD property market

        News Impacts include “valuation uncertainty” and “unsustainable price trends,” Dr Steven Boyd.

        Where Gladstone residents think COVID originated

        premium_icon Where Gladstone residents think COVID originated

        News There are some wild conspiracy theories out there so we asked what you think.

        Drink driver warned if he’s caught again it’s jail time

        premium_icon Drink driver warned if he’s caught again it’s jail time

        Crime The man was on a provisional licence when he was caught.

        Cruel twist to Jimmy’s life and death brown snake incident

        premium_icon Cruel twist to Jimmy’s life and death brown snake incident

        News This morning he was sacked by his boss who said “this fame has gone to your...