Woman critical after Sydney house fire

6th May 2020 9:37 AM

A woman is fighting for life with critical burns after running back into her burning western Sydney home to look for her dog.

The home on Amos Place in Marayong caught fire before 12.30am on Wednesday, with a 34-year-old and 64-year-old woman escaping unassisted.

However the younger woman ran back inside to look for her dog and suffered burns to her face, arm and airway. She is in Concord Hospital in a critical but stable condition.

The older woman sustained minor injuries while the dog was found unhurt.

Fire and Rescue NSW said in a statement that firefighting operations were completed before 4am and the house suffered major structural damage.

Originally published as Woman critical after Sydney house fire

