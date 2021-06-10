Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman has suffered serious injuries after falling down a cliff at Duranbah Beach.
A woman has suffered serious injuries after falling down a cliff at Duranbah Beach.
News

Woman critical after Gold Coast cliff fall

liana walker
by and Liana Walker
10th Jun 2021 1:20 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman in her 20s has been badly hurt after falling from a cliff at a North Coast beach this morning.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said paramedics were called just before 12pm to the lookout at Duranbah Beach.

He said the woman was in a critical condition.

A rescue helicopter, the Queensland Government Air Rescue 500, has landed near the scene.

A woman has suffered serious injuries after falling down a cliff at Duranbah Beach.
A woman has suffered serious injuries after falling down a cliff at Duranbah Beach.


A witness, who asked not to be named, said he heard a rustle, which he thought was a bush turkey, while waiting at Duranbah Beach before finding the woman at the bottom of the cliff.

He said her leg was bent out of shape when he found her and he immediately called for an ambulance.

"I took her shoe off," he said.

He said he was concerned about her ankle injury.

Paramedics are still on scene treating the woman.

A woman in her 20s is in a critical condition after falling from a cliff at Duranbah beach this morning.
A woman in her 20s is in a critical condition after falling from a cliff at Duranbah beach this morning.

 

A woman has suffered serious injuries after falling down a cliff at Duranbah Beach.
A woman has suffered serious injuries after falling down a cliff at Duranbah Beach.


Originally published as Woman critical after Gold Coast cliff fall

More Stories

cliff fall editors picks emergency
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Miles: ‘Appropriate’ for Premier to travel to Olympics

        Premium Content Miles: ‘Appropriate’ for Premier to travel to Olympics

        News The Deputy Premier remains unsure of the quarantine arrangements that Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will have to face if she travels to Tokyo for the Olympics.

        Popular Awoonga Dam area faces an extended closure

        Premium Content Popular Awoonga Dam area faces an extended closure

        Rural “The patience and co-operation of our local community is greatly appreciated.”

        Tug engineer’s union scrapped follow-up action at Gladstone

        Premium Content Tug engineer’s union scrapped follow-up action at Gladstone

        News The AIMPE did not go ahead with their planned eight-hour stoppage of their...

        Find out when water meter readings begin

        Premium Content Find out when water meter readings begin

        Council News “Residents are reminded to keep unrestrained dogs controlled and gates closed.”