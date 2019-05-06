Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman has escaped injury after crashing her car into a wall in Tweed Heads.
A woman has escaped injury after crashing her car into a wall in Tweed Heads.
Crime

Woman crashes car into wall at Tweed Heads

Rick Koenig
by
6th May 2019 1:10 PM

A WOMAN has escaped uninjured after she crashed her car into a wall off Wharf Street in Tweed Heads.

Banora Point Fire and Rescue were called to the scene about 10.48am after the the female driver crashed between Dolphins Hotel and Tweed Ultima Apartments.

It is understood the woman was parked when she accidentally pressed her foot on the accelerator instead of the brake.

 

A woman has escaped injury after crashing her car into a wall in Tweed Heads.
A woman has escaped injury after crashing her car into a wall in Tweed Heads.

Firefighter Jamie Bowe said Banora Point firefighters secured the scene and rendered the area safe whilst NSW Ambulance paramedics assisted the woman.

"Please take it easy and be cautious when driving," Mr Bowe said.

editors picks fire and rescue banora point tweed heads
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    BEHEMOTH: Angler reels in 50kg 'fish of a lifetime'

    premium_icon BEHEMOTH: Angler reels in 50kg 'fish of a lifetime'

    Fishing Find out the type of fish caught and what makes it special.

    • 6th May 2019 2:47 PM
    Drunk Aus Day pest 'disgusted' after watching video

    premium_icon Drunk Aus Day pest 'disgusted' after watching video

    News Man's "bigotry” caught on camera in Aus Day offending

    Cool burst hits region with temperatures to drop further

    premium_icon Cool burst hits region with temperatures to drop further

    News BoM predicts colder weekend as Winter weather on the way

    LABOUR DAY: What's open and closed in Gladstone?

    premium_icon LABOUR DAY: What's open and closed in Gladstone?

    News It can be confusing keeping track of what's going to be open when