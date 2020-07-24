Woman claims someone else accessed her Facebook to buy drugs

IN COURT: A woman claimed someone else accessed her Facebook account to organise purchasing drugs.

IN COURT: A woman claimed someone else accessed her Facebook account to organise purchasing drugs.

A PREGNANT Gladstone woman has insisted messages on her phone arranging to pick up drugs were from someone else accessing her Facebook account.

Chloe Louise Collins pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to driving without a licence, never held a licence and possess property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence.

READ MORE: Swerving on the highway gives drink driver away

READ MORE: Proposed CQ mine expansion subject to 10 day hearing

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd told the court that on June 28 Collins was intercepted on Philip St for a random breath test when she admitted to not having a licence.

He said police conducted a search where they found digital scales at the front of her pants and messages on a phone organising to purchase a “point of gear”.

Collins denied any knowledge of the messages and said someone else had accessed her Facebook account, the court was told.

Collins asked the magistrate to take into account she just found out she was two months pregnant when sentencing her.

She was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for three months.

No conviction was recorded for the drug offence, however a conviction was recorded for the traffic offence.