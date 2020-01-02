Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two people have been rushed to hospital with 'significant hand injuries' following a dog attack.
Two people have been rushed to hospital with 'significant hand injuries' following a dog attack.
News

Woman and child seriously injured in dog attack

by KEAGAN ELDER
2nd Jan 2020 12:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO people have been rushed to hospital with "significant hand injuries" following a dog attack.

A woman aged 46 and a 12-year-old boy were bitten by a bull arab.

It is understood they were trying to break up a dog fight when they were bitten.

Paramedics were called to a private address at Home Hill about 8.45am, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

The two patients were taken to Ayr Hospital under lights and sirens.

They are being transported to Townsville University Hospital in a stable condition.

dog attack injuries

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NYE OFFENDERS: Drink drivers, public nuisance

        premium_icon NYE OFFENDERS: Drink drivers, public nuisance

        Crime POLICE have praised residents for a mostly well-behaved New Year’s Eve.

        Crash at busy intersection overnight

        premium_icon Crash at busy intersection overnight

        News Emergency services were called to the crash late last night.

        GROWTH: Council’s plan to bring more visitors to Gladstone

        premium_icon GROWTH: Council’s plan to bring more visitors to Gladstone

        Council News DAY trips to the reef have been identified as a key way to grow the number of...

        RV-friendly focus of new tourism plan

        premium_icon RV-friendly focus of new tourism plan

        News A NEW visitor economy strategy has identified the RV market as a key to growing...