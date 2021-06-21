Woman, child involved in South Gladstone vehicle rollover
UPDATE 4.14pm:
A woman and girl were taken to hospital after a single-vehicle rollover in South Gladstone on Monday afternoon.
A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said both were taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.
The southbound lane on Glenlyon Road, Breslin Street and the entrance to Catalina Heights remains closed.
INITIAL 3.34pm:
Emergency services were called to Glenlyon Road and Breslin Street at 3.13pm.
A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a woman and child had no major injuries.
The QPS spokeswoman said the southbound lane on Glenlyon Road and the entrance to Catalina Heights were blocked.
She said it was unclear when they will reopen.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the woman had removed herself from the vehicle when crews arrived.
The QAS spokeswoman said the woman was being assessed by paramedics.
