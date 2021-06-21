Woman, child involved in South Gladstone vehicle rollover

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - A woman and child were involved in a single-vehicle rollover in South Gladstone on Monday afternoon. Source: Facebook.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - A woman and child were involved in a single-vehicle rollover in South Gladstone on Monday afternoon. Source: Facebook.

UPDATE 4.14pm:

A woman and girl were taken to hospital after a single-vehicle rollover in South Gladstone on Monday afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said both were taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

The southbound lane on Glenlyon Road, Breslin Street and the entrance to Catalina Heights remains closed.

More to come.

INITIAL 3.34pm:

A woman and child were involved in a single-vehicle rollover in South Gladstone on Monday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Glenlyon Road and Breslin Street at 3.13pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a woman and child had no major injuries.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - A woman and child were involved in a single-vehicle rollover in South Gladstone on Monday afternoon. Source: Facebook.

The QPS spokeswoman said the southbound lane on Glenlyon Road and the entrance to Catalina Heights were blocked.

She said it was unclear when they will reopen.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the woman had removed herself from the vehicle when crews arrived.

The QAS spokeswoman said the woman was being assessed by paramedics.

More to come.