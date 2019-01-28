Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Woman, child burned in Australia Day BBQ accident

by JACOB MILEY
26th Jan 2019 3:16 PM

A WOMAN and child have been injured in an Australia Day barbecue accident.

Emergency services were called to a property at Bushland Beach about 2pm following reports the gas bottle connected to the barbecue had exploded.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said it appeared the explosion occurred as the two were not properly connected.

Paramedics treated a woman, believed to be age 35, and a girl, 8, for minor burns.

Both were taken to Townsville Hospital in a stable condition as a precaution.

accident australia day bbq child editors picks

Top Stories

    Mum's bomb threat after police harassment claims

    premium_icon Mum's bomb threat after police harassment claims

    News A MUM who threatened to blow up the Gladstone police station over claims officers were harassing her son has been released on parole.

    Council on board with LGAQ campaign for more funds

    premium_icon Council on board with LGAQ campaign for more funds

    News 1 per cent campaign reaches next stage.

    • 28th Jan 2019 9:00 AM
    ROLLING: Bushfire rages on near Tannum Sands

    ROLLING: Bushfire rages on near Tannum Sands

    News Ten crews are currently on the scene near Plimsoil Crt.

    • 28th Jan 2019 8:24 AM