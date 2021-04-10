Woman, child flown to hospital following crash at Booyal
UPDATE 9.18am:
A woman and girl have been flown to Bundaberg Hospital.
The child was transported in a stable condition with injuries to her lower legs.
The woman is uninjured.
Earlier 7.57am:
Paramedics are on scene at a single-car crash in Booyal, where a woman and girl are reportedly entrapped in the vehicle.
According to a QAS spokeswoman, emergency services were called to the Bruce Highway at 6.28am this morning.
The rescue helicopter has been tasked.