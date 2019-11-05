Menu
handcuffs, arrest, generic, police, arrested
Woman chased young teen down street with baseball bat

Sarah Barnham
, sarah.barnham@gladstoneobserver.com.au
5th Nov 2019 10:00 AM
A MAGISTRATE told a Gladstone woman “don’t get so drunk” after a court was told she chased a young teenager down the street with a baseball bat.

Sharmayne Felicity James pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to one count of commit public nuisance.

The court was told on October 18 police received reports of a woman chasing the young teen down a street while she was holding a baseball bat.

When officers arrived at the scene James was in her frontyard yelling at the teen.

She told police the male teen was a neighbour and had been tormenting her.

The court was told James had been drinking alcohol. Despite police telling James to stop she continued to yell at the teen to “get the f--- inside” and back to his “Xbox”.

James was taken to the watch-house.

Acting magistrate Mark Morrow told James she: could not act like that”.

“Don’t get so drunk that you carry on like that,” he said.

James was fined $250. A conviction was recorded.

